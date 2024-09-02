Brian Kelly Savagely Crushed On Social Media After LSU Loss

Brian Kelly might want to stay away from social media for a minute or two.

The LSU Tigers lost 27-20 Sunday night to the USC Trojans, and it was another disappointing opener for Kelly's team.

Losing a non-conference game on a neutral field is beyond frustrating for fans and boosters, especially when a team is favored to win.

It's the third straight year Kelly has dropped the opener at LSU, and college football fans are tearing him to shreds.

Brian Kelly torched on social media.

Social media is on fire with hot takes, jokes and comments about Kelly following the loss. Check out the best tweets below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are few things more entertaining in sports than watching a coach get cooked after a loss. It happened to Dabo Swinney after Georgia boat raced Clemson off the field, and Kelly is now getting the same treatment.

Death, taxes and college football fans roasting coaches who lose. Those might be the only three dependable things in life.

The good news for LSU is they play Nicholls next. The Tigers drop that game (almost impossible to happen) and Kelly might have "For Sale" signs in his front yard. Best of luck to him and the Tigers! Let me know what you think of the state of LSU football at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.