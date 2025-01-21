LSU Coach Mocked In Hilarious Fashion By Famous Comedian: WATCH

Shane Gillis couldn't help himself from taking a shot at Brian Kelly prior to the college football national title game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the national title after handling Notre Dame 34-23, but there were some fireworks prior to kickoff.

Gillis is a huge Notre Dame fan, and that means he's required not to be a fan of Kelly. I'm pretty sure it's in the DNA of Fighting Irish fans that they have to hate their former coach.

Shane Gillis clowns Brian Kelly.

Why? I'm not sure there's a logical explanation as the team appears to have upgraded with Marcus Freeman, but we all know sports fans don't care about reason or logic. That leads us to Gillis laughing about how Kelly is going to destroy LSU after cutting and running from Notre Dame several years ago.

"[Brian Kelly] went to LSU and he's now going to ruin that program," Gillis told Pat McAfee while hyping up Marcus Freeman prior to losing in the national title game.

You can watch the funny moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To the surprise of literally nobody, the reactions to the comment were all over the place. Below are some of the responses to McAfee's tweet:

I just love how LSU lives rent free in Notre Dame fans heads.

Shane Gillis with the Notre Dame love! Happy his dad’s ok!

Terrible take. He is the winningest coach of all time at ND and took them to a Natty before NIL, Transfer Portal and lowered academic standards. He also already went to an SEC championship when Saban was still coaching, produced a Heisman winner and has another potential one coming back this yr. #1 portal class and top 6 recruiting class. His coaching staff is excellent. So I'll bookmark this foolishness for a reminder of said stupidity.

Great segment!

Brian Kelly made ND relevant…

Brian Kelly is on borrowed time.

Looking down at notes.....Marcus Freeman (who had an amazing season) brought ND only as far as Brian Kelly did.

Don’t forget, Brian Kelly had Jaden Daniels, BTJ and Nabers and didn’t win… that’s fireable imo

Shane performed in Atlanta the night of the Northern Illinois loss. He joked about it in his set. Now he’s back in Atlanta for the Natty. Funny how that worked out.

That’s funny. Marcus would’ve never made a championship game before the current rules. But BK did it twice lol. They will get ran over and Marcus will leave hahah.

Shane referring to the GOAT as Alabama Jones was the funniest moment in college football this season. Notre Dame by a billion.

This moment perfectly sums up the spirit and nature of college football fans. Brian Kelly had a lot of success at Notre Dame, but fans don't care.

He felt he needed to be in the SEC to win, and we all know how that worked out. LSU hasn't met expectations and Marcus Freeman just lost in the national title game after a great playoff run.

Is there really any debate which program is in a better spot? Gillis is more than happy to help twist the knife.

Hopefully, Gillis keeps this energy going into next season. The man is a content machine. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.