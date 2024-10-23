Brian Cashman Says Yankees Would Have Won In 2017 If Not For Astros Cheating

The 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers has an innumerable number of storylines. It pits two of baseball's most historic, successful franchises against each other. It's a battle of the two coasts, of New York and LA. Shohei Ohtani against Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts against Juan Soto. A Dodgers team with a wealth of regular and postseason success, but just one World Series to show for it, against a Yankees team that hasn't won in 15 years.

It's also a battle of teams that were impacted by the Houston Astros cheating scandal in the 2017 postseason. And it's clear from comments made by prominent individuals from both teams that the wounds from that season have not healed.

Clayton Kershaw, for example, called out the Astros lineup for cheating. Yankees general manager and vice president Brian Cashman clearly agrees. And doesn't appreciate media figures bringing up the 15-year drought, considering what happened in 2017.

Brian Cashman Doesn't Appreciate 15-Year Drought Comments

During an appearance on MLB Network's "High Heat" talk show, Cashman addressed the long, by Yankees standards, run between titles. And blames the Astros in 2017 for part of it.

"I hate the 15-year thing because it completely forgets and discounts that some other organization cheated us when we were all the way in the end," Cashman said. "If you knew what was going on, I don't think they would be advancing, I think we would've been advancing.

"I hate that 15-year thing because I don't think it accurately reflects history. But regardless, we're proud to be where we are now."

That 2017 ALCS between the two teams went to seven games, with the home team winning all seven. Houston, with its elaborate sign stealing system at Minute Maid Park, won all four games at its home stadium. Though the Astros offensive line that series was hardly impressive; they hit .187 with a .271 on base percentage and .294 slugging percentage.

Still, it's justifiable for Cashman to feel cheated. As it is for the Dodgers to feel cheated after losing the World Series that season. It's impossible to know what would have happened if Houston's hitters hadn't cheated. But it's clear that for the teams they beat, it'll forever be a case of what could have been.

The Yankees might have had a World Series appearance between 2009 and 2024, and the Dodgers might have won two titles in four years. At least the Astros players got off without punishment.