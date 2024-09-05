Brett Favre Tells Ricky Cobb About Being Traded From Falcons

Brett Favre has never forgotten about the infamous trade that sent him from the Atlanta Falcons to the Green Bay Packers in 1992.

Favre was drafted 33rd overall in 1991 by the Falcons, presumably to be their quarterback of the future. Though, after just one season in Atlanta, he was flipped to Green Bay for a first round pick in the 1992 draft. The Falcons used that pick to draft Tony Smith, who racked up a grand total of 329 rushing yards in his career.

Favre did just a bit more.

And he spoke about it on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show." Cobb brought it up in their conversation, relating to a tweet he'd posted about the Falcons' decision to give up on Favre after just one year. "The history of the NFL would look a lot different if the Atlanta Falcons had not traded you," Cobb said, before referencing his post. "The Falcons don't catch nearly enough s*** for trading Brett Favre. So I'm here to remind everyone you did that, you dumb f****."

Favre spoke about the trade, what it meant to him and why he was surprised about it. He said he didn't think he "deserved" to be traded to any team after his one season in Atlanta. He rarely played, then was dealt for a first round pick when he was just a second rounder himself. The league assumed that the Falcons would easily win out in the deal, though, of course, it didn't work out that way.

Favre said the reason it didn't is that he used the trade as motivation to work harder and reward the Packers faith in him. Boy did he ever.

For the full discussion on the trade, check out the clip below. The full interview with Favre will air Friday at 11am Eastern on "The Ricky Cobb Show."