Brett Favre Credits Marcus Freeman For Response To ESPN Question On Race

It was inevitable that ESPN would immediately make Notre Dame's win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal about race. For a network that ran out of time to show a pregame tribute to victims of a terrorist attack, it was par for the misplaced priorities course.

In the postgame celebrations, ESPN chose to ask one of its few available questions for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman about what it meant to be the first black head coach in the College Football Playoff final. And Freeman handled it perfectly, saying he hopes everyone, regardless of their race, has the opportunity he has to coach a top-level program and exceptional group of young men.

OutKick's Clay Travis applauded Freeman for his response.

And so did legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Brett Favre Points Out Obvious Truth About Sports

In a brief post on X, Favre shared the video and added: "Terrible question but great response by Notre Dame head coach.

Sports should bring people together not separate."

Sports do bring people together. There are players and coaches of many different races and ethnicities within the Notre Dame program. There are fans of Notre Dame from every possible background. Whatever differences they have disappear when they're rooting for their team or trying to help it win.

ESPN though, as a progressive corporation, wants to separate everyone into categories and determine their worth based on their race or other immutable characteristics. It's the hallmark of modern left-wing, identity politics. That's what makes it so refreshing to see athletes or coaches like Freeman refuse to take their ideological bait.

The fans agreed, with loud cheers clearly audible on the broadcast.

If Notre Dame wins a championship, you can guarantee ESPN will ask the same question again. And Freeman will hopefully give the same answer.