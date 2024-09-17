Brett Favre Comes Off The Top Rope To Hammer Keith Olbermann

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is the latest person to speak up and call defunct sports analyst Keith Olbermann what he is … a loser.

Olbermann, who shares a brain and a pair of frames with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, needlessly criticized Favre for being a proud American.

Favre shared some common sense on his social media account on Monday, which triggered the washed-up old man.

The 54-year-old retired NFL player touched on a growing issue in America, particularly among the newer generations: Some folks are prouder of other countries than the United States, the greatest country on Earth.

The freest nation in the history of our God-given Earth is worth celebrating, which Favre did in a refreshing bit of patriotism from a legendary athlete.

Favre posted, "If you’re born in the USA or an American citizen and you put other countries above us, then that’s unpatriotic. That’s it."

Everyone can agree on that, right?

Wrong.

Of course, most libs would disagree with that statement since their ideology instructs that America is oppressive — which is total B.S. And to no surprise, Keith Olbermann — whose new phase in life is to act foolishly online around the clock — criticized Favre for his pro-America tweet.

"Hey are your CTE checkups up to date?" Olbermann posted, also alluding to Favre's Mississippi welfare case — a total low blow.

It takes a special kind of depravity (and idiocy) to attack someone for loving America … especially when said critic was born in America himself … or herself … whatever Mr. Maddow chooses to identify as nowadays.

Still, it didn't take Olbermann long to learn that what goes around, comes around.

Favre responded to Olbermann's dim-witted response by hammering the faded ex-ESPN pundit, reminding him who he (Favre) is and who Olbermann isn't … respected.

The Super Bowl champ responded, "I played football for a few years…I made a statement being pro-American… Didn’t you cover football for a year or two?…What happened to that?"

Favre sacked Olbermann, but sadly for the former Packer, it was the second-best diss aimed at Olbermann in the past week.

The crown for Best Post of the Week, went to none other than OutKick's Riley Gaines.

Gaines — targeted by Olbermann for wanting to keep men out of women's sports — snatched old Olb's soul out of his body (not that he has one) with a knockout punch of a tweet.

You'd hope to call this Gaines-Olbermann exchange part of their rivalry, but thus far, it has not been a competition.

And as usual, the advantage went to Gaines.

"When Tim Walz says men use tampons, he's explicitly referring to Keith Olbermann," Riley posted.

Game. Set. Match.

