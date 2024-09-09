Brett Favre Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers, Predicts Jets Will Go To AFC Championship

Brett Favre has high expectations for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets this season.

The Hall of Fame quarterback spoke with TMZ Sports recently, ahead of the Jets' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. This will be Rodgers' first real opportunity to show what he can do in New York. The four-time league MVP, of course, missed all of 2023 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into Week 1.

But according to Favre, Rodgers can still hang with the best of them.

"Say what you want about Aaron, but he's arguably the greatest playmaker in the game right now," Favre said. "I mean, he can, for lack of a better term, he can make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t pretty quickly."

There probably were better terms, but OK, Brett.

The two QBs know each other well, as Rodgers ultimately succeeded Favre after serving as his backup in Green Bay for three years. Rodgers then went on to have his own Hall of Fame-worthy career, and at 40 years old, he's looking for one last championship hurrah — which Favre believes is a real possibility.

"He got hurt last year, and we know what happened to the Jets," Favre continued. "But I think with their defense and with Aaron healthy, there's no reason that they can't compete for the AFC Championship. Because their defense, I think, is outstanding. They really are. They just need to score points and have some confidence on the offensive side, and they haven't had that yet."

As for Rodgers, he says he feels ready to go physically, and he’s prepared to have some extra emotion as a result of his long road back from injury.

"My body feels good," Rodgers told SNY’s Jeane Coakley. "It was one of the tougher camps in the last few years with different challenges, but I practiced every day that they let me practice and I’m feeling really good. With all the ups and downs last year, there’s going to be a lot of appreciation for being able to be back on the field. There were definitely thoughts after it happened that it was going to be it, so to go back on the field will be a sweet and emotional moment for me."

A sweet and emotional moment, maybe. But it won't be a walk in Central Park. To open the season, the Jets go on the road to take on a tough 49ers team — last season's Super Bowl runners-up.

But hey, at least Rodgers gets to avoid that MetLife Stadium turf …for now.