College QB Shares Refreshing Take On Turning Down Big Money To Transfer: VIDEO

Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has no interest in chasing a quick payday.

The talented passer for the Rams threw for 3,460 yards and 22 touchdowns last season and rushed for one more in 2023.

He's one of the more talented QBs in America and a top quarterback at the G5 level. He was allegedly offered $600,000 to hit the portal during the offseason, but the redshirt sophomore wasn't interested in ditching Colorado Springs for a different location.

Now, he's explaining why he turned down a significant chunk of money to stick with the Rams.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi explains why he didn't leave CSU.

The Colorado State QB spoke with the media earlier in the week about his decision to stick with the Rams and said the following:

"I didn't come here to make money. I came here to win games and play ball for the Rams. So, I think if we play ball here, we do our job, we do what we're supposed to, we win championships, go to the playoff, shock the world, I think the money will come eventually. My job in college isn't to sit here and make as much money as I can. I know the new landscape is exciting for a lot of people. There's a lot of opportunities out there, but at the end of the day, I'm a 20-year-old kid with higher goals in life than to make money in college. So, as much as a blessing that would be and set myself up for a long time, I think if I do my job here and we get it done and perform like we know how we're supposed to, I think there's several people on this team that will be taken care of for life after college."

Reactions to his comments were pretty mixed on social media. Some think it's awesome to hear a guy with his view and others think he's an idiot for not taking the money.

Personally, I understand both sides of the argument. You can't knock guys for chasing the money. They might need it to support their family members, they might simply be a mercenary looking to get paid or it might be a better opportunity. This is America. We don't knock people for getting paid in this country.

At the same time, NIL has created a wild west atmosphere that is borderline out of control and rubbing fans the wrong way. It's great to see a guy who values loyalty and his program over a bigger check elsewhere.

It certainly feels that guys like Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi are a dying breed. He's also not wrong with his assessment of the situation. If he goes out and plays at a very high level and proves he is an elite talent, then there will be plenty of money waiting for him in the NFL.

