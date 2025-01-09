Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Knicks-Raptors Game At Madison Square Garden

A pair of disgruntled fans threw punches in the stands during a game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

While we have no idea what ticked these guys off to begin with, a video circulating on X shows two men grappling with each other before a fellow with long, curly hair starts throwing haymakers. That's when the other man, who had leverage as he was one row up, reciprocated with a couple punches of his own.

"I was right behind the fight!" the fan who posted the video wrote. "Crazy that two people found something to fight about 3 minutes into the game."

Finally, other spectators restrained the curly guy, and both men were eventually escorted from their seats.

WATCH:

"We are aware of the incident, and while we aren’t going to get into specifics, the aggressor was immediately removed from the venue following the altercation," an MSG Sports spokesperson told the New York Post. "It is our top priority to provide a safe environment for our guests and as stated in our code of conduct, we do not tolerate violence of any kind in our venues."

To be fair, the Knicks entered Wednesday's game on a three-game skid, and that's enough to make any fan mad.

So it's a shame they didn't get to stick around to watch New York snap that skid with a 112-98 win over the struggling Raptors, who now have a three-game losing streak of their own. Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns led the effort with 27 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

"We just came out with energy, with focus, attention to detail," Knicks forward Josh Hart said after the game. "They came out with physicality early. I felt like we matched that."

And hey, so did the fans!