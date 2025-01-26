Commanders, Eagles Brawl Breaks Out As A.J. Brown Rips Marcus Lattimore’s Helmet Off:VIDEO

Marshon Lattimore seems to hate A.J. Brown just as much as he does Mike Evans.

The Philadelphia Eagles' home NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders got off to a heated first half, including a brawl that broke out after Philly wideout A.J. Brown ripped off Lattimore's helmet.

Both players were ready to throw dukes. Someone should give A.J. Brown a book on anger management. Marshon Lattimore was the only player flagged for the scuffle.

WATCH:

Lattimore mouthed off with Brown after a successful Tush Push touchdown and a failed two-point conversion by Philly. The two were bickering on the field earlier in the drive. The veteran cornerback got cooked on the Eagles' scoring drive, particularly with a defensive pass interference penalty, which set Jalen Hurts up at the goal line.

Philly scored but missed on extra points, bumping the lead to 20-12.

The real MVP in Sunday's game was Saquon Barkley, who ripped an impressive 60-yard touchdown scamper on the Eagles offense's first play of the game.

Brown got the last laugh, scoring with a receiving TD — leaving :39 left in the second frame — and putting Philadelphia up to a 15-point lead before the break, 27-12.

The Commanders added a field goal before the half, 20-15.

Washington came into Sunday's game as a heavy underdog: a team reaching the Division Championship with a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn previously led the Matt Ryan-led Atlanta Falcons in the infamous 28-3 Super Bowl 51 comeback win by TB12 and the Patriots. Calling the game on Sunday is first-year FOX lead color commentator Tom Brady, coincidentally.

As for Brown and Lattimore, their brawl was hardly unexpected; both are known for their quick tempers.

