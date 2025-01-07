Bradley Beal Drops The Hammer on Phoenix Suns Amid Trade Rumors

In Phoenix, Suns All-Star Bradley Beal is reminding his team that he "holds the cards" on whether he gets traded out of Phoenix or not — a response sure to put a smile on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's face.

Phoenix is failing to launch yet another iteration of the Big 3 formula in the NBA, currently 12th in the West with a 16-19 record.

The Suns' superstars — Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker — are an expensive bunch who have yet to translate to wins, so the team is (reportedly) exploring options to trade Bradley Beal.

After all, Beal is the lowest of the trio on that totem pole and was benched this week alongside Jusuf Nurkic.

So when he was asked about his future in Phoenix and whether he'd accept a trade, Beal dropped the hammer on the Suns.

WATCH:

"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, I'll be a Sun."

Boy, the Suns would really like to reboot this operation after a failed stint with Beal, Durant and Booker. But with Beal's ‘no-trade clause' in play, the 31-year-old player truly does run the show.

"I'm a starter in the league, I firmly believe that," Beal added. "No disrespect to anybody, but I'm a starter. That's what I firmly believe.

Beal also makes $50 million per year … as the third option in the Suns' Big 3.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Suns are ‘absolutely’ trying to trade Beal and even suggested Phoenix is putting pressure on Beal to waive his no-trade clause by benching him.

One side will eventually need to fold.

NBA stars are living the dream: getting paid unbelievable amounts of money and working in a player-first league where manipulating front offices and coaching staff is no big deal.

