Bradley Beal Caught Avoiding Team Huddle As Phoenix Suns Trade Rumors Swirl

Imagine shelling out $50 million a year for a headache.

Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal is upset with his team for benching him and over the rumors that Phoenix wants to push him out of town.

With drama in the air, Beal made it obvious that he was upset with the Suns on Thursday night, playing against the Atlanta Hawks.

While star Suns guard Devin Booker rallied the Suns for a pregame huddle, Beal walked away from the huddle.

WATCH:

Trade rumors surrounding Beal are running hot, but the Suns can't do much about it until the 31-year-old vet waives his no-trade clause. And Beal's got diamond hands.

The media pressed Beal earlier this week about his relationship with the Suns.

Beal told the Suns to hold off on trade considerations because he "holds the cards" regarding a trade.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Suns are indeed working to add pressure on Beal, hoping to find a trade partner (Miami, perhaps?) and acquire the right complementary player for stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Phoenix, currently 17-19 in the Western Conference, could benefit from a new All-Star in the rotation.

Still, Beal's agent confirmed this week that Beal holds no intention of waiving his no-trade clause. The Suns are due to pay Beal the $110 million left on his remaining two-year contract.

Beal led all Phoenix scorers (25 points) in their win over the Hawks on Thursday, 123-115.

Let's see how this shakes, and bakes, out.

