Brad Marchand Smokes Radio Host Who Claimed He Had A Beef With David Pastrnak

It hasn't been the best year for the Boston Bruins on the ice, but according to Brad Marchand it's going better off the ice than a report claiming he and star forward David Pastrnak aren't seeing eye-to-eye would lead one to believe, and the Nose Face Killah himself ripped the reporter who made the claim.

According to NESN, Boston radio station WEEI reporter Rich Keefe reported that the two stars were at odds and that was behind Pastrnak being moved to a different line, instead of playing alongside the Bruins captain as had been the norm.

However, Marchand made it clear in no uncertain terms that that's not at all what is going on. He tore into the report on Friday after practice ahead of the team's Saturday game against the Florida Panthers (which has become a great rivalry).

"I’ve heard what was said in the media this morning. It’s unfortunate," Marchand said. "I know reporters have a job to do and that job is to report on the team. Usually, you try to be fact-based. But when there’s just blatant lies told in the media, that’s where there’s a problem.

"The fact this guy has a platform and is just making this up is embarrassing. There’s zero truth to anything he said. This is how you lose a job very quickly. The fact that he’s gonna have a job after this is insane."

Marchand said that the real reason Pastrnak moved to a new line is the reason you'd expect out of a professional hockey team, and that is that they wanted to create some depth.

Pastrnak also spoke to the media and denied having asked for the move.

This seems to be hot right now in the NHL: reporting on turbulence between star players in the locker room. We recently saw it in Vancouver with reports that JT Miller and Elias Pettersson were butting heads.

Who knows if it's true or not, but I'm inclined to believe the guys who are at the center of these reports.