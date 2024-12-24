Brad Marchand Goes Full Snark Mode On Reporters When Asked About David Pastrnak's Injury

You can always count on Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand to do two things: be a force on offense and providing content gold in interviews. He did both last night.

On Monday evening, the Black and Gold hosted the Washington Capitals and blew them out of the water, 4-1, in their last game before the Christmas break. But the win was dampened a bit when the team’s top scorer, David Pastrnak, left in the second period with an upper-body injury. He collided with Capitals forward Tom Wilson, but the two didn’t bump into each other all that hard which made his departure seem odd.

After the game ( in which Marchand scored an empty net goal and had two assists ), reporters stopped by the captain’s locker to ask him some questions. One of the topics of interest was Pastrnak’s health, but when asked for an update on the superstar, Marchand gave an answer absolutely no one was expecting.

"He looked phenomenal naked...I saw him in the shower. You want me to go on?" Marchand said with a snark-filled smirk to the journalists in tow.

This is comedic art. Hockey players are known for being stoic and pretty tight-lipped when talking with the media, often choosing to play it safe and not creating a lot of drama (the NFL and NBA could take notes). But every now and again, you get a zinger of a quote like this to refresh your hockey timeline.