Have you ever wanted to order the same Chipotle meal as Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck?

*Crickets*

Well… you can if you want to, thanks to an NIL deal between the Bulldogs signal-caller and the burrito-slangin' fast-casual joint that overcharges for guacamole (yeah: I went there).

Beck — along with teammates Tate Ratledge, Dillon Bell, and Nate Frazier — appeared in an ad where they were doing two-a-days.

But not in the traditional sense. No, they were hitting Chipotle twice in one day.

I love Chipotle, but eating it twice a day sounds like a death wish. There aren't enough Tums in the world to get you through that.

But, if anyone can do it, it's some college athletes who are burning calories like nobody's business.

Part of the deal with Chipotle involves the "Carson Beck Bowl" being available to customers through the restaurant's app.

Celebrity meals are all the rage these days, and most of the time they're letdowns. It'll be like, "THE OFFSET MEAL: A burger without pickles, fries, and coke… that'll be $13.99."

So, I think we need to take a look at the Carson Beck Bowl is worth your time.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, it consists of:

Double chicken

White rice

Black beans

Mild tomato salsa

Tomatillo-green salsa

Guac

Lettuce

Alright, the first thing that stands out is double chicken. Beck needs to maintain muscle mass so a healthy dose of protein is going to go a long way.

Personally, I'm. a brown rice guy, and I'm simpatico on the black beans, but those are some standard choices.

What I was excited to see, was a cross-over event on the salsa front. People forget that you can cros-salsas, and Beck is going with my preferred blend of mild salsa with the green tomatillo variety. Solid choice.

Beck springs for the guac, which is easier to do when you're bringing in Chipotle NIL deal cheddar. Although, it's hard to pass up. The Chipotle folks mash a fine guac and Beck tops it off with some shreds of romaine lettuce.

Speaking of "cheddar" the big surprise for me was a lack of cheese in this bowl. Sure, sour cream is pretty divisive, but you don't see a lot of folks saying "no" (Spanish for "no") to a big heaping handful of whatever kind of white cheese they're shredding at Chipotle.

Overall, that's a solid bowl. Sure, it's a little pedestrian with some of the choices, but the duel-salsa move goes to show that Carson Beck is a grizzled Chipotle vet, to the point that he probably knows you always want to supervise your bowl to get the heftiest meal (Chipotle regulars know what I'm talking about).

I'd make a few alterations to the recipe, but I don't think you'll make