Boston Area Hockey Mom Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Referees

If you've been around the sport, then you'll know that hockey parents can be a different breed.

Unfortunately, it sounds like one hockey mom in the Boston area may have crossed the line when it came to voicing her displeasure with the guys in stripes.

According to the Foxborough Police Department, officers were called to the Foxborough Sports Center on January 4 following a high school hockey game.

"Initial investigation by responding officers indicates that two game officials had been assaulted by an alleged parent of one of the players," a department press release reads. "A follow-up investigation was conducted which consisted of interviewing witnesses, the two involved referees, and the observation of game video and cellphone video."

NBC10 Boston obtained some of that video and a woman can be seen waiting by the rink door as two officials skated off the ice.

It was after that the alleged assault occurred.

Mike Ober, the spokesman for the National Ice Hockey Officials' Association, said that the incident happened after a game between Mansfield High School and Taunton High School and that it was the mother of a Taunton player who was involved.

Police said that one person was summoned to appear in court following their investigation, though they did not release a name.

"As a result of this investigation one person will be summoned to Wrentham District Court at a later date for several criminal charges," the police said. "The name of the summoned party will not be released until probable cause for the criminal charges is determined by a Clerk Magistrate per Massachusetts Public Records Laws."

Look, I know hockey games get intense, and I've seen my share of parent freakouts over the years, but let's all calm down.

There's not a call so bad in a high school hockey game that's worth facing an assault charge over.