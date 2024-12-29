Boston College HC Bill O'Brien Loses It After Questionable Late Hit Call

The Boston College Eagles took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in the prestigious Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Who could forget all of those past Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl champions like that one team… and, uh… those other guys?

The Eagles and Huskers were battling it out to add their name to the list, and one of the plays that got people talking — and Bill O'Brien blowing a gasket — involved Nebraska quarterback and Patrick Mahomes look-alike contest contender Dylan Raiola.

Nebraska was up 20-15 with only three-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

The freshman signal caller opted to use his feet. But just as Raiola was about to give himself up, a BC redshirt freshman defensive back already had him lined up and made contact.

That led to an onfield scuffle and a personal foul for a late hit on the BC defensive back.

As you can see, O'Brien was irate, and I think he had every reason to be.

Did you see a penalty? I didn't.

Raiola decided to go down late, and you can't fault Davis for doing his job and delivering what was by all accounts a nice clean hit.

It's an especially bad call when you see it from other angles.

Really?!

I mean, I get that things are happening fast out on the field, but that one looked pretty clear to me.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, that penalty extended the Cornhuskers' drive and they milked the clock with another first down and that was all she wrote.

That play could become a big "What if?" for Boston College fans, because if that penalty isn't called, maybe it changes the complexion of the drive, they get some stops, and boom, they get the ball back with a chance to take the lead.

But nope, that's not how it panned out, and I think that one will sting BC fans for a bit.