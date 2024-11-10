Boston Celtics Star Calls Giannis Antetokounmpo 'A Child' For Fake In-Game Handshake

The Boston Celtics visited the Bucks on Sunday, and Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo's antics set off a leader on the Celtics.

Two-way All-Star Jaylen Brown got ticked off after Giannis trolled him with a fake handshake. Brown frowned when Giannis went for the shake and left him hanging.

It's grade-school nonsense in the NBA. Though it did spark Jaylen Brown.

Brown definitely took the fake handshake to heart.

"Giannis is a child," Brown said in the post-game, via ESPN. "I'm just focused on helping my team get a win. And that's what we did tonight."

Boston defeated the Bucks, 113-107, even with Antetokoumpo's 43 points and 13 rebounds. Milwaukee likes to have fun as the ship sinks. The Bucks are off to a horrid start this season, going 2-8 in their first 10 games, including Sunday's loss.

Giannis downplayed any concerns about his interaction with Jaylen Brown. "We always joke around with the flow of the game," Giannis said. "It's something that I do to my kids, I play around. This is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy."

