Boo Weekley Loses His Luggage Yet Again, Gets Decked Out At Walmart Ahead Of PGA Tour Champions Event

We may be more than 15 years removed from when Boo Weekley won over the hearts of every American golf fan during the 2008 Ryder Cup, but since then the legend of the three-time PGA Tour winner has only grown. The 51-year-old is in year two of playing on the PGA Tour Champions, and his 2024 campaign will best be remembered for his travel nightmares.

Weekley's bad luck on the traveling front began back in May after he finished T-43 at the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan. He was fully prepared to snag a rental car to head to the next week's senior event in Iowa, but there were no rental cars to be had in the area.

This forced Weekley to think outside of the box, which led him and his wife to rent a U-Haul and make the trek to the Corn State, which ended up being about a six-hour drive for the couple.

Fast-forward to this week, and Weekley has endured yet another unfortunate travel snafu, but again made the most of it.

Upon arrival in Canada for this week's Shaw Charity Classic, Weekley got off his NetJet, but his luggage didn't. While his clubs made the journey successfully, his clothes didn't, and just like every red-blooded American he turned to ol' reliable: WalMart.

"We’ve rented a U-Haul and then lost my luggage in a couple other places," Weekley said. "And, you know, another week of losing luggage."

"I went to Walmart today and bought me some Ben Hogan clothes," he continued. "And I picked it out myself, so I thought I did a pretty good job of [making] a fashion statement, as I am. I’m not like Larry the Cable Guy, you know, he still wears the shirts and stuff, he has his own fashion. I don’t think they’d allow that out here if I was playing like that."

"I’d prefer to play in a t-shirt, but whatever. But I got some clothes from Walmart, which is fine, I ain’t no better than anybody else. That’s just the way life is."

You can't not love Boo Weekley, just a man taking things in stride and perhaps becoming the first professional golfer to ever be fitted out by Walmart in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.