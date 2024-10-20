Bodycam Footage Released From Former NBA Player Rajon Rondo's Wild Arrest

Bodycam footage of retired NBA player Rajon Rondo's arrest in January has been released via TMZ Sports.

Rondo — a 16-year vet in the pros — was pulled over in Jackson County, Ind., on Jan. 28 after police officers spotted his black Tesla traveling without a visible license plate. The player was also reportedly speeding.

At the scene, previously reported by OutKick, the officers sounded surprised to find Rondo in the vehicle, which reeked of marijuana. Cops also found a gun inside the vehicle. Rondo's son accompanied him during the ride.

One of the officers can be heard saying, "He's a former basketball player. He played for a bunch of NBA teams. …

"Not that I care, I'm just telling you."

Rondo was then arrested for "unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana," which were all charged as misdemeanors.

The former player was not allowed to possess a firearm related to a domestic incident at his home in Louisville in 2020 when he reportedly threatened the mother of his son.

Rondo entered a plea deal in September, which resulted in the dropping of two of his charges and probation.

As OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder wrote earlier this year, the mother of Rondo's children was granted an emergency protective order, which was relinquished just a month later.

From the late 2000s to the 2010s, Rajon Rondo was a household name. He joined the famed Boston Celtics trio en route to a championship title in 2008. During his time in the league, Rondo was recognized as one of the game's best facilitators. He was a four-time All-Star and won his second NBA championship in 2020 as part of the COVID Bubble Los Angeles Lakers squad.

In April 2024, the 38-year-old announced his retirement from the NBA.

