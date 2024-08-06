Bobby Witt Jr Doesn’t Use An Alias To Rack Up Marriott Points

Kansas City Royals superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who might be the favorite to win the American League MVP, just had one of the best months in baseball history.

But that doesn't mean that he doesn't want to rack up hotel rewards points, just like the rest of us.

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino joined Chris Rose on "The Chris Rose Rotation" show and spoke about the importance of Marriott Bonvoy points both to him, and to his more famous teammate. Pasquantino explained how he and Witt have used their team road trips to gain status and free travel that most can only dream of. Rather than use an alias, like many celebrities or famous athletes do at hotels, he uses his own name to ensure he gets the points he's owed.

"…When we stay at Marriotts, I like to get the points, so I just use my real name to get the nights," Pasquantino said. Rose laughed, then asked if he was serious about it. "I'm like a Titanium Elite Member in Marriott," he continued, "thanks to staying at Marriotts on the road."

Witt feels the same way, though Pasquantino said that because he uses an alias, he's had a lot more trouble getting credit for the points he's earned. Rose mentioned the obvious; that Witt's $260 million contract likely means he doesn't need the points. But Pasquantino said that hasn't changed his mindset, "No, but he still wants the points," he said. "We talk about it quite a bit, he says, ‘I try to go get my points, but they wouldn’t let me because the name.'"

Pasquantino explained that he uses the nights stayed reward for travel in the offseason, and said no matter how much he makes, he'll never stop "grinding" for points.

Marriott Points Matter, Even To Bobby Witt Jr

Pasquantino is making "just" $725,000 this year, so getting free offseason hotel nights carries some benefits. Bobby Witt Jr. though, is making a lot, lot more. And will, for a very long time.

But the power of rewards points as a motivation is undefeated, apparently even for the wealthiest of athletes. The Royals must be happy that the disagreements with Marriott customer service aren't distracting Witt, because his play continues to keep Kansas City in the playoff hunt.

Entering Tuesday, the Royals sat in the third wild card spot in the American League, a game and a half clear of the Boston Red Sox. Much of the credit for that overperformance can be lavished on Witt, whose .343 batting average, 94 runs and 156 hits all lead the league.

Along with his typically excellent shortstop defense and base-running abilities, Witt's been arguably the most valuable player in the sport, along with New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. And if he ever gets credit for the nights he's stayed, he'll be one of the most valuable Titanium Elite members at Marriott too.