Bo Nix Drops Must-Watch Quote When Asked About Horrible Interception: VIDEO

Bo Nix didn't need many words to describe a brutal interception Sunday against the Steelers.

The Broncos fell 13-6 to a Justin Fields-led Steelers squad, and it was a brutal offensive display from both franchises. One of the ugliest moments was when Nix threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter while down 10-0.

Not only did he throw an interception in the red zone, but he couldn't have made it easier for the Steelers. It's almost like he was aiming at Cory Trice Jr. when he released the ball.

Bo Nix drops hilarious press conference answer

Well, the former Auburn and Oregon star didn't seem interested at all in discussing it during the postgame press conference when pressed on the play.

"Yeah, dropped back. Threw it to the other team," the rookie QB responded when asked to take the media through the interception.

Watch the golden press conference moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Honestly, good for Bo Nix for giving that kind of response. Generally speaking, not a big fan of dudes having an attitude after a loss, but that response is gold.

It's also warranted because Nix was asked about it previously in the postgame press conference and took responsibility for the "bad decision."

It's one thing if that was his response the first time he was asked about the ugly interception, but it wasn't. The question was asked and answered.

He was clearly annoyed having to answer it again, and wasn't interested in a lengthy discussion.

The Broncos are now 0-2 and Nix has four interceptions and no passing touchdowns through two games. Not great. Let me know what you think of the Broncos at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.