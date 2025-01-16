Blue Jackets, Red Wings Drop Slick Jerseys For Stadiums Series Game At Ohio Stadium

The NHL Stadium Series game will be between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium, and now we know what the two teams' uniforms will look like when they hit the ice on March 1.

And I can tell you right now, the home crowd will hate the Red Wings' helmets for this one…

But let's start with the home team. This will be the Blue Jackets' first appearance in an outdoor game (which leaves just Utah and Florida yet to make an appearance, with the latter slated to host next season's Winter Classic) and these new getups will make for a solid outdoor game debut.

Being the home team, the Jackets will wear dark jerseys, and they're going with a navy sweater that uses a different version of the cannon logo that appears on their third jersey.

Of course, the cannon at Nationwide Arena is a big tradition for the team.

According to the Blue Jackets website, the uniform uses a chevron striping pattern and a new "CBJ" shoulder patch that is both meant to pay homage to uniforms worn by Union soldiers, which is also where the team gets its name.

It's a great look for sure, and I think these will be selling like hotcakes (hotcakes being the best-selling thing ever, apparently).

Now, for Detroit. It's always interesting when Detroit uses a specialty jersey because their normal look is so iconic.

This time, they're going with a unique striping pattern on the sleeves and a script "DETROIT" logo across the front.

But it's the helmets that will get people talking: a Red Wings logo on each side with a white stripe down the middle that is a clear nod to the Michigan Wolverines.

I love the way the Red Wings are embracing their role as the villain in this matchup. Cruising into Ohio State with winged helmets, they're going to get booed so hard, and it's going to be amazing.

This game will likely be an important one as both teams are still scrapping for a playoff spot. The Jackets currently hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, while the Red Wings are just four points behind them.