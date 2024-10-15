Blue Jackets Home Opener Features Emotional Tributes To Johnny Gaudreau And His Brother, Matthew

It was an emotional scene on Tuesday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice for their home opener against the Florida Panthers for a night meant to celebrate the life and career of star player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

The two brothers were struck and killed by a drunk driver over the summer, and while the Blue Jackets have played at home since Gaudreau's death, this was their first regular-season contest on home ice since his passing.

However, he was, of course, there in spirit and his No. 13 was certainly present too.

Both Blue Jackets and Panthers players took to the ice for warmups wearing Gaudreau's number.

The practice jerseys are slated to be auctioned off with proceeds going to The John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Many members of the Gaudreau family were on hand including Gaudreau's parents, sisters, wife, and kids. Both teams stood with the family as the Blue Jackets unveiled a No. 13 banner that was raised to the Nationwide Arena rafters.

Holding one of Gaudreau's children was Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan, one of Gaudreau's best friends. The two were teammates in Calgary, and Monahan signed in Columbus over the off-season.

After the banner was raised, the team played a video message from Gaudreau's wife, Meredith.

Perhaps the most emotional tribute came when the game began. With both benches on their feet, the Jackets lined up for the opening faceoff without a left-winger. The puck was dropped, with Monahan winning the draw over to Florida's Sam Bennett — both of whom played with Gaudreau in Calgary — who left the puck in the empty space.

13 seconds were then run off the game clock.

I don't think there was a dry in the house when it was over and "Johnny Hockey" chants erupted.

What a powerful way to honor one of the most beloved players the NHL has ever seen.

Tributes Started Well Before The Game

The tributes were happening as soon as players walked in the door, with Panthers showing up to the rink with purple Gatorade and Skittles, a nod to some of Gaudreau's favorite pre-game snacks.

Tkachuk — like Bennett — was Gaudreau's teammate during their days in Calgary.

Speaking of Tkachuk, he wasn't able to make the trip to Columbus for the game as he's battling an illness but did release a statement.

Around the arena, the Blue Jackets unveiled a display that will remain for the rest of the season showing fans memorabilia from Gaudreau's career and items that were part of the memorial erected outside the arena in the wake of his death.

The tributes to Gaudreau started well before Tuesday night.

A mural of the late hockey star was painted outside of Nationwide Arena, while Guy Gaudreau — Johnny and Matthew's father — skated with the Blue Jackets this week.

What a classy way to honor two brothers lost in an unimaginable way.

Well done by both the Blue Jackets and Panthers.