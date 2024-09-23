Billy Horschel's Family Going Ballistic After His Winning Putt At The BMW Championship Is The Good Stuff

There may not have been a PGA Tour event this past weekend, but some of the best players in the world still teed it up in the BMW PGA Championship over on the DP World Tour in England, and Sunday's playoff finish was the definition of electric.

After 72 holes, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, and Thriston Lawrence found themselves knotted at 20-under. Lawrence was the first to bow out of the three-man playoff which pitted that fan-favorite McIlroy against Horschel, the American who was chasing his second BMW PGA Championship title after winning the event back in 2021.

With McIlroy finishing solo-second the previous week at the Irish Open and having so many close calls during the 2024 PGA Tour season, it felt like the golf gods were going to finally hand him a favor. On top of that, the playoff hole being the very gettable Par 5 18th fit McIlroy to a tee.

As it so often does, however, it came down to the putter, and Horschel has been one of the best putters on the planet this year and the flatstick came through for him yet again as he drained a lengthy eagle putt to pick up his second win of the year.

While the scene on the final green was special, across the pond back at the Horschel household the scene was even more electric. Multiple generations of Horschels were gathered in the living room, and thankfully Billy's wife, Brittany, decided to film his tournament-winning putt in real-time.

Shoutout to one of the kids in the video screaming a half-second before Horschel's putt found the bottom of the cup. Never a doubt.

Talk about a moment.

Sure, everyone in that room probably wishes that they were in England and able to celebrate with Horschel in person, but seeing Billy take down McIlroy in that type of fashion is still a memory that they'll never forget.

Horschel won't be teeing it up in this week's Presidents Cup for Team USA, but he still managed to put together a very strong campaign in 2024 with two wins and seven Top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour.