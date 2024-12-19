Bills' Social Media Account Trolls Josh Allen With Video Showcasing His ‘Sportsmanship’

Josh Allen is one of eight finalists for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award — but it looks like his team might be trying to sabotage him.

Created in 2014, the award honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. According to the NFL's official website, the honor is given each year to the player "who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition."

So, being the lovable trolls that they are, the Buffalo Bills' social media team decided to create a video montage of their quarterback demonstrating the exact opposite of those things.

Clips posted on the team account on Wednesday show Allen giving opponents words of encouragement like "you f*cking suck" and "I'll beat the f*ck out of you."

Is Josh Allen a "good sport"? That'll be up to his peers to decide, as the winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players.

The winning recipient, announced as part of NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LIX, will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. In Allen's case, that charity would likely be the Patricia Allen Fund, which the two-time Pro Bowler helped develop in support of Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

In addition to the Rooney Award, Allen has also positioned himself to be in the running for several other accolades in 2024, including league MVP.

Through 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has thrown for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. His 79.3 QB rating leads the league.

The 11-3 Bills host the Patriots on Sunday. And surely, there will be no trash talking from very-good-sport Josh Allen.