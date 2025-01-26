Bills RB James Cook Pulls Off Ridiculous 'Superman' TD: VIDEO

The AFC Championship Game quickly turned into a high-octane battle of offense between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills.

One Bills star who made his own splash play was running back James Cook, who pulled off a jaw-dropping ‘Superman’-style touchdown run.

Cook knew the stakes of Sunday's battle and fought for the final yard to reach the end zone on a critical drive.

The running back got tangled up with a Chiefs defender and went airborne from 3 yards out.

On the fourth-down play, Cook defied gravity, reached to break the plane and gave the Bills a slim edge, 22-21, over the Chiefs.

The Chiefs' wideouts have made ridiculous catches, and the Bills' backfield is ripping off tough runs, creating an even matchup between AFC powers.

Kansas City fights for a three-peat and repeat win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

NFL fans were left stunned by Cook's athleticism on the scoring drive for Buffalo.

