Bills DT Jordan Phillips Can't Stand The Snow, Wears Jacket Under Jersey

One of the biggest dudes in the NFL can't handle the playoff conditions.

Buffalo Bills' Jordan Phillips took no chances with the snow at Orchard Park on Sunday, layering a jacket under his jersey during warmups to stay warm.

It looked ridiculous, but it was smart.

Phillips walked around, looking unusually larger than usual, appearing like one of those power suits from the "Fallout" games.

Jordan Phillips' 342-lb. winter coat is apparently not thick enough to brave the 20-degree temperatures.

WATCH:

Turns out the big fella likes to keep his jacket warm in the playoffs. Phillips wore a similar pre-game fit against the New England Patriots in December.

While it's easy to call Phillips "soft," NFL players exhibit a range of reactions to snow games. Some love the freezing temps, with some players coming out for warmups during snow games with no shirt — seemingly making a statement and playing the psychological game against the opponents.

Then there are warm-weather players like Tua Tagovailoa, who can only win when the sun is out. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford also entered the cold-weather discourse after losing to the Eagles in snowy conditions on Sunday.

Coming into the game, Staff boasted a not-so-great 1-8 record in snow or rain games.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela