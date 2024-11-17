Bill Cowher Crashes Through Table At Tailgate With Bills Mafia

Bill Cowher is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor. And on Sunday, he was initiated into another elite institution: Bills Mafia.

The NFL on CBS crew aired their pregame show live in Buffalo ahead of the much-anticipated match-up between the Bills and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. And when in R̶o̶m̶e̶ Buffalo, it only seems appropriate to participate in the Bills fans' most beloved tradition: jumping through plastic tables.

Co-hosts J.J. Watt and Nate Burleson — both significantly younger than Cowher — took their turns first. But the legendary coach would not be outdone. So Cowher took off his coat, got a running start and went airborne before smashing into the table, butt first. And the crowd went wild.

This was a really impressive feat — especially when you consider the fact that Cowher is 67 years old. After all, it's been a long time (40 years, but who's counting?) since Cowher was slamming into people as an NFL linebacker.

He's best known for his 15 seasons as the head coach of the Steelers, where he racked up eight division titles, two AFC Championships and a Super Bowl win.

But while his Steelers are hosting the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, Cowher's friends in Bills Mafia are hoping their team can hand Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs their first loss of the 2024 season. The 8-2 Bills are already running away with the AFC East and are now battling with KC (plus the aforementioned Steelers and Ravens) for playoff seeding.

All eyes will be on Chiefs-Bills at 4:25 ET. Coach Cowher will be icing his hip.