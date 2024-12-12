UNC Bill Belichick Seems Softer, At Least With The Media, Than NFL Belichick

On Wednesday, six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick officially accepted the job as the head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

On Thursday, the school held the customary introductory press conference for Belichick. Many wondered: would this be the same style of press conference that Belichick became famous for in the NFL?

You know, the "On to Cincinnati" Belichick? Or, would this be a new Bill Belichick who was more cooperative with the media, particularly since he has spent the past few months serving as a member of this media?

The answer: it seems like this is a new Belichick, quite frankly. He even thanked the first reporter who asked him a question. He thanked him! Later, he told a reporter that he asked a "great question." Seriously.

Belichick seemed downright personable in his first press conference as a college football coach. He even made several jokes and had the gathered media laughing throughout the entire process.

Towards the end, he even made a joke about his previous experience with press conferences during his time in the NFL.

"Sorry this is a long answer to a short question, but you all know how I love to ramble on during press conferences," Belichick quipped. There was even an apology there!

It was quite a sight, I must say.

Now, to be fair, this is an introductory press conference coming one day after Belichick signed an extremely lucrative deal to become the head football coach. The vibe was obviously very positive, with many people in attendance clapping when he talked about North Carolina.

Will that continue after the Tar Heels lose a game? That's the part that remains to be seen.

Still, it does seem that Belichick spending time in the media may have altered his perspective on the business. At one point, he even noted that being part of the media was "fun." FUN!

Two answers that really stuck out:

When someone asked Belichick what he would say to people who think he's only at UNC until the NFL comes calling again, he responded, "I didn't come here to leave."

Another asked what drives Belichick to keep coaching at 72 years old.

"It beats working!" Belichick quickly shot back to laughter from the crowd.

Move over, Deion Sanders, there's a new media darling in college football!