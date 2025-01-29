Bill Belichick Is Floating The Idea Of Renaming The Lombardi Trophy... After Tom Brady

The Lombardi Trophy is one of the most iconic trophies in sports ever since it was awarded to Lombardi's Green Bay Packers after winning Super Bowl I, but it wasn't always under the same name. For the first few years, it was known as the "World Professional Football Championship Trophy."

This is to say that the trophy's name has changed before, and newly-named UNC Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick — a guy who has won the Lombardi Trophy more than a few times — thinks it's high time for a change and even has an idea for who the new namesake could be: another guy who won the Lombardi a bunch of times, Tom Brady.

You'd think Belichick would be all about a coach being the namesake for the biggest prize in pro football, but he made a compelling case for why it should be named after a player during an appearance on the Let's Go podcast, co-hosted by

"Players win games. You can't win games without good players. I don't care who the coach is, it's impossible. You can't win without good players," Belichick said, before rattling off some big names from his decades of coaching in the National Football League. "Those are guys that won the games, man. I didn't make any tackles. I didn't make any kicks. That was (Adam) Vinatieri that made that kick in 4 inches of snow.

"You got to have good players and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win," he continued. "You want to put them in a position where if they go out there and play well, they'll have a chance to win. That's what Coach (Bill) Parcells taught me, is there's always a way to win. You just got to figure out what it is, and you have to give the players a chance."

"They don't name it the Starr Trophy," Gray pointed out. "It's named the Lombardi Trophy."

"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He won seven of them," Belichick said.

It's interesting to think about. I'm sure changing the name everyone has become accustomed to for half a century would get some pushback, but it does make some sense.

I can't imagine it happening anytime soon, but maybe someday, the Super Bowl champs will hoist the Brady Trophy.