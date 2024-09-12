Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Unimpressed By Xavier Worthy: ‘Speed… He Can’t Do Too Much Else'

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is giving Kansas City Chiefs players some bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's match-up — particularly, Xavier Worthy.

Worthy, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round (No. 28 overall) in April, had a stellar NFL debut. The former Texas Longhorn scored two touchdowns in Kansas City's win over the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night. The first one came on a 21-yard run on KC's first drive to tie the game 7-7. He scored again in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard touchdown catch that put the Chiefs up 27-17 — ultimately setting them up for a 27-20 home win to open the 2024 season.

"He's so cool, calm and collected all the time," quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters after the game. "You never even see the excitement on him, but he goes out there and makes plays. Obviously, we want to continue to use him more and more, but I thought he had a great day today, making big plays and big moments."

But not everyone was impressed. At least, Taylor-Britt wasn't.

One thing we all knew about Worthy ahead of the season is that he's fast. At the 2024 Scouting Combine, the 21-year-old broke an NFL record by running the 40-yard dash in just 4.21 seconds.

According to Taylor-Britt, though, that's all the rookie brings to the table.

"Speed. That’s about it. He can run straight," Taylor-Britt told reporters on Wednesday. "He can’t do too much else. That’s about it. If you put your hands on him, he’s only 100-some pounds (165). If you put hands on him, you’ll stop the speed."

But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a very different take on the Chiefs' wideout.

"He’s a great receiver," Taylor said. "We enjoyed studying him at Texas. I went to the Pro Day. He’s tremendously fast, but he’s very aware. He’s not just a fast guy that plays football. He’s a fast guy that’s a really good football player.

"There’s toughness to him. He’s got really good hands, and he’s got great awareness. When he can get those soft zones and be able to run free, it creates challenges for you."

But Worthy certainly isn't the only "challenge" Cincinnati will have to deal with on the Chiefs' offense. And with the Bengals coming off a highly unimpressive 16-10 Week 1 loss to Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots, I'm not sure that there's much room for trash talk.