Ben Johnson Delivers Electric Speech To Bears Staff His First Minutes On The Job: WATCH

The Chicago Bears officially named Ben Johnson as their new head coach on Tuesday and before that announcement was made, the new leader of the franchise arrived at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., to a rousing greeting.

And he then delivered an electric speech that had people ready to go win games – even if those won't come until next season.

Johnson: Exactly Where He Wants To Be

"Everyone get back to work!" Johnson joked after the applause he soaked from staff lining the second floor balcony eventually stopped.

And then he turned serious.

"Listen, thank you so much," he said. "My family and I, we are beyond excited. This is exactly where we wanted to be. This is exactly where we wanted to be. This is going to be a challenge. I am well aware of that. I know what this division's about. And this is exactly where we want to be.

"We're going to go after this and it's going to take all of us in this room. It's going to take this locker room. It's nothing more important than that locker room. And us serving that locker room and those players. They need to understand that. They need to feel that from us every single day.

"And if we do that, the wins are going to come. The playoffs are going to come."

Johnson ‘A Proven Leader’

There was more, so watch the video.

The Bears are obviously thrilled with the hire of the former offensive coordinator who helped the Detroit Lions become the dominant team in the NFC North.

They hope Johnson can do for the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams what he did for Jared Goff and Detroit's offense.

"A proven leader with a winning pedigree and a mind toward innovation, we are excited to welcome Ben and his family to Chicago as our head coach," said Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles in a statement.

"Throughout our search process, I was thoroughly impressed by Ben’s character, intelligence, leadership and ability to connect. A progressive offensive mind, Ben’s plan for all three phases of our team, which is centered on creating a winning and competitive environment, became evidently clear. Meeting with Ben and gaining an understanding of his process and vision, the more confident we became that Ben is the right leader for our team and that he and I will be great partners in building our team and shaping our franchise for long-term success.

"It is undeniable how passionate Ben is for serving in the role of head coach of the Chicago Bears, and we are primed, equipped and excited to welcome him and his family to Chicago and to commence our process of building a championship-caliber team, together. This is just the beginning."

Ben Johnson Faces Difficult History

The Bears haven't had a winning record since 2018.

They haven't been in the playoffs since their 8-8 season in 2020.

And you'd have to go all the way back to the 2010 season to find the last time the Bears won a postseason game.

Johnson is the sixth coach for the Bears since that time. And he has much work to do.