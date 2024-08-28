Bears Rookie Rome Odunze Honored With A Signature Hot Dog And It Looks Spectacular

Chicago Bears rookie Rome Odunze has yet to play a single regular season snap in the NFL but he has already been bestowed an honor that some players who spend years in the NFL never get to see: a signature hot dog.

And while some player signature dogs are gimmicky and all flash, no flavor, Odunze's dog looks delicious and like something a non-psychopath would actually order.

Levy's restaurants announced that Odunze is the namesake of one of the new offerings at Soldier Field this season alongside other new additions like Bear Claw Pretzel and the Bear Paw Donut & Cookies.

Let's take a closer look at what is on this dog because it is really something.

So, a jalapeno cheddar dog, topped with Italian beef, and giardiniera.

If they stopped there that's a winner in my book, but the Bears decided to keep piling it on with "Spicy Chicago Secret Sauce" and cheese crisp crumbles.

First of all, I am a firm believer that the Italian beef sandwich is one of America's great sandwiches, and I've been saying that looooong before everyone saw The Bear and pretended to like it (alright, maybe I'm a little hard on it and should give it another shot).

So, throwing that on top of a dog would instantly make me pencil that in as a must during my pre-game reconnaissance lap of the stadium concourse (which I always do at arenas and stadiums).

The secret sauce is interesting, I think the cheese crisps are a weak link here. I don't hate them but they're completely unnecessary and will most likely just tumble off the dog when you take your first bite.

I saw some complaints that it's too early in his career to give Odunze a signature dog.

That's fair, although if the Bears offense starts clicking the way it looks like it could on paper, he'll be universally regarded as "dog-worthy" sooner rather than later.