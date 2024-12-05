Bears Interim Coach Lost Crazy Amount of Weight After Accepting New Role

The Chicago Bears promoted offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as their interim head coach after firing Matt Eberflus last week.

Brown, who's on his second promotion in a month, said he lost 20 lbs. since taking over as interim coach less than a week ago on Friday.

Brown told the media on Wednesday that he's dramatically slimmed down. The coach simply doesn't have time to eat or think about eating. His weight loss hasn't been stress-induced, or so the coach says …

"The major change, the [players] probably don’t know … I was trying to go on a weight loss journey about 20 days ago and I couldn’t lose weight at all," Brown said. "I was about 225 [pounds] the morning of the announcement of being the (offensive coordinator).

"This morning, I was 203 [pounds]."

Matt Eberflus was fired, going 14-32 as Bears head coach. He went 4-8 this season as coach and failed to inspire confidence in his role with first-overall pick and franchise QB Caleb Williams.

Eberflus bungled a Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions with awful clock management to end the game and was fired the next day.

Thomas Brown is a bit of an underdog figure with his incredible journey to the coach's seat.

A month ago, the former NFL player worked as the Bears passing game coordinator.

After the Bears canned offensive coordinator Shane Waldron (Nov. 12), Brown rose up to the OC's role. He was ultimately the top pick by Chicago to lead the team in Eberflus' wake on Nov. 29.

Brown will undoubtedly be a popular figure around the dinner table this Christmas.

