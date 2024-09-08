Baller Move: Baker Mayfield Lip Synced Jay-Z In Postgame Presser After 4-TD Performance

Baker Mayfield was not only feeling himself on the football field Sunday against the Washington Commanders, he was feeling groovy in his postgame news conference.

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener, Mayfield was electric, leading his team to a 37-20 win and spoiling Jayden Daniels’ NFL debut. He threw for 289 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a game that made Tampa Bay believe it made a good decision to invest in him with a multi-year deal .

Naturally, you’re going to feel emotionally great after a day like that; how often do you toss four tuddies and almost 300 yards? So when he heard Jay-Z’s "Public Service Announcement" bumping in the locker room behind him, he started singing along in the middle of a reporter asking him a question.

That’s the sign of a man who is having a really, really good day - and who’s feeling comfortable in his own skin.

But that wasn’t the only funny part of this little interaction. Mayfield joked that a guy named "Nelson" might have been the one turning the music up a notch.

Who is Nelson, you may ask? He is none other than Nelson Luis, the Chief Communications Officer for the Buccaneers. Evidently, he inadvertently interrupted a Mayfield presser last week when his phone went off, and the quarterback wasted no time in roasting the snot out of him in front of the media (in good taste, obviously).

One thing is for certain: Mayfield knows how to take advantage of the impromptu funny moment in his job, which is almost as valuable as being a good quarterback in that business.

I hope Baker never stops being Baker.