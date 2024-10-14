Baker Mayfield Responds To Texas Players Trolling With His Jersey After Win Over Oklahoma: 'Rent Free'

It's been seven years since Baker Mayfield suited up for Oklahoma in a Red River Rivalry game. But it seems he still lives rent-free in the minds of the Texas Longhorns.

Texas laid a beatdown on Oklahoma in this year's edition of one of college football's most heated rivalries as the No. 1 Longhorns took down the Sooners, 34-3, at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. And, for some reason, Mayfield caught a few strays.

During the first half, the "Texas Cowboys" hype men shot a cannonball through Mayfield's No. 6 Oklahoma jersey.

Apparently, this is allowed, but calling it the "Red River Shootout" isn't. Also, these guys firing (blank) shotgun shells through an opposing team's jersey are the same ones who think it's a hate crime if you flip their beloved hand gesture upside down.

But I digress.

After the game, Texas linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Barryn Sorrell carried the desecrated jersey out to midfield and planted a Longhorns flag on it.

It was Texas' third Red River Rivalry win in the past decade. And they wanted Baker to know about it!

"I just felt like it was the right thing for me to do," Hill Jr. said postgame. "I'd seen all the stuff they (Oklahoma) posted last year, so I felt like it was right for me to get a little touch of something on them."

Baker Mayfield Amused By Texas' Jersey Stunt

Now the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield was asked about the Longhorns' antics after his Sunday afternoon win over the New Orleans Saints.

"Just a kid from Austin, Texas, that went to Oklahoma, won his last two Red River games, and being rent free in their heads for almost a decade," Baker joked.

A Heisman Trophy winner, Mayfield went 2-1 against Texas as a Sooner.

After dropping his Red River Rivalry debut in 2015, Mayfield led Oklahoma to a pair of victories. In 2016, he threw for 390 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-40 win. The next year, he tossed two touchdowns in another 300-yard performance as the Sooners won 29-24.

To be fair, college Baker Mayfield did have a pesky habit of planting the OU flag at midfield in other team's stadiums.

But that was many moons ago. It might be time for Texas to find another guy to hate.