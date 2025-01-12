Baker Mayfield Shoves Veteran LB Bobby Wagner On Gutsy Run

Published|Updated

Baker Mayfield's run on third down may be the defining play of this Wild Card clash.

Sunday Night Football's playoff game between the Buccaneers and Commanders at Raymond James Stadium featured some electric moments in the first half, though none were bigger than Mayfield's angry run to pick up a crucial first down.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 12: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Leading the Bucs offense with a minute left before halftime, Mayfield scrambled for a first down and lowered his shoulder to bulldoze veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner for extra yards.

Baker delivered the boom, and Raymond James loved it. Mayfield's resilient running gave Tampa Bay the first down, staring at a 10-3 deficit before the break.

WATCH:

Not wanting to let Mayfield's extra effort go to waste, the Buccaneers capped their drive with a score-tying TD to Mike Evans — putting Washington back in the hot seat.

The first half of SNF action also featured Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering a bloody gash on his right cheek.

Daniels was patched up and returned to the field, which paid off for Washington. The rook connected with Dyami Brown for the go-ahead touchdown. 

Sunday Night Football's Cris Collinsworth quipped about the airtime given to Daniels' face injury, saying any other position on the team would not draw the same spotlight.

Baker Mayfield entered Sunday's Wild Card game with a 2-2 postseason record.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick - living in Southern California.

All about Jeopardy, sports, Thai food, Jiu-Jitsu, faith. I've watched every movie, ever. (@alejandroaveela, via X)