Baker Mayfield Shoves Veteran LB Bobby Wagner On Gutsy Run

Baker Mayfield's run on third down may be the defining play of this Wild Card clash.

Sunday Night Football's playoff game between the Buccaneers and Commanders at Raymond James Stadium featured some electric moments in the first half, though none were bigger than Mayfield's angry run to pick up a crucial first down.

Leading the Bucs offense with a minute left before halftime, Mayfield scrambled for a first down and lowered his shoulder to bulldoze veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner for extra yards.

Baker delivered the boom, and Raymond James loved it. Mayfield's resilient running gave Tampa Bay the first down, staring at a 10-3 deficit before the break.

WATCH:

Not wanting to let Mayfield's extra effort go to waste, the Buccaneers capped their drive with a score-tying TD to Mike Evans — putting Washington back in the hot seat.

The first half of SNF action also featured Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering a bloody gash on his right cheek.

Daniels was patched up and returned to the field, which paid off for Washington. The rook connected with Dyami Brown for the go-ahead touchdown.

Sunday Night Football's Cris Collinsworth quipped about the airtime given to Daniels' face injury, saying any other position on the team would not draw the same spotlight.

Baker Mayfield entered Sunday's Wild Card game with a 2-2 postseason record.

