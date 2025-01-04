Bahamas Bowl's Kids Vs Dog Race Was An Absolute Debacle

One of the best things about bowl season is the way each and every bowl game has its own flavor.

For instance, the Pop-Tarts Bowl has just an absurd level of goofiness that has become its trademark.

So, what does the Bahamas Bowl have?

Well, I don't know about you, but when I think of the Bahamas, I think of children racing against a dog (also, I think of conch fritters).

And that's what went down on Saturday with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Liberty Flames at Nassau's Thomas Robinson Stadium.

The stadium has a track around the outside, so you know it was begging for some kind of race, and the Bahamas Bowl folks rounded up a couple of kids and a dog and decided to see which species reigns supreme.

However, it was a mess.

Alright, first of all, half of the field had a false start. I mean, the girl in orange — who had a stellar starting position, it should be noted — was halfway to Freeport before the race began in earnest.

Now, I would have had my money on the golden retriever on the outside, and I'm glad I didn't put any money on that race because the dog dogged like no dog has ever dogged before.

Sure, it's not Westminster or one of those contests where they chuck a Kong into a lake and the dog jumps into the water, but let's see some effort just as a show of respect to the people who showed up to the Bahamas Bowl.

I don't know if the pup was afraid it would embarrass the kids or what, but I say it's high time youngsters learn how to deal with that kind of thing, and what better place to do that than at the Bahamas Bowl?

Still, despite that monumental lack of effort from Ol' Yeller (who some would say put up a bigger fight than the dog in this race did) I still thought he/she was the champ, and I thought they still won.

But nope, they awarded the win to Emerson; one of the false-starters.

Just a mess from false start to finish. Hopefully, they clean things up before next year's Bahamas Bowl Child/Dog Race.