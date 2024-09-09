Former Backup QB Takes Hilarious Jab At Bryce Young, Panthers And He's Not Wrong

The Bryce Young era is not going well for the Carolina Panthers — and that's putting it mildly.

The Panthers went 2-15 last season after drafting the Alabama quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. And it's very early, but so far, 2024 looks like it might be déjà vu.

On Sunday, Carolina kicked off its season with a 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Young completed just 13 of 30 passes in the season opener, racking up 161 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Last year, Young signed a four-year, $38-million contract, fully guaranteed.

That large chunk of change is not lost on Young's critics — including former backup quarterback Kurt Benkert. Undrafted in 2018, Benkert bounced around the NFL for five years, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. He spent 2023 with the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas.

And even though the 29-year-old played only two snaps in the NFL, he's confident he could match Young's productivity, for much cheaper.

"I could have given the Panthers 30 losses in 2 years for a way better discount," Benkert posted on X on Sunday.

Ouch.

Young, on the other hand, said the Week 1 slaughtering at the hands of the Saints "doesn't define us."

"Obviously, it’s a long year, and we have to attack it with urgency and make sure that we’re urgent about cleaning things up and fix what we’ve got to fix," Young said after the game. "But we’ve got to turn the page. Again, it’s a tough league. Would’ve been great to win a game — obviously, the goal is to win every one. It wasn’t the case. So, that’s how it is. We’ve got to turn the page and then focus on next week."

The truth is, though, the Panthers have been trying to "turn the page" for years now. And if they don't figure something out soon, fans in Carolina are in for another long and painful season.