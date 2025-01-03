Avs Coach Lays Into Refs For Not Stopping Play When His Goalie Was Injured

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was not happy with how officials handled a play in his team's game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night in which Colorado netminder Scott Wedgewood was left lying in the net in some clear discomfort while play continued, ultimately leading to a Sabres goal.

It happened early in the third period with the Sabres leading 3-2. Buffalo forward Zach Benson was bumped into in front of the net, which sent him to the ice where he appeared to land on Wedgewood's leg.

Benson hopped back up, but Wedgewood laid on the ice in agony, while play continued.

A few moments later, Benson scooped up the puck behind the net, and tucked it in with a wraparound, setting off a scrum between the teams.

Uh… yeah, I think there should have been a whistle there, but the goal stood.

I don't like when a whistle blows an obvious scoring opportunity, but the Sabres didn't have an obvious scoring opportunity at the time, and as soon as it was clear that Wedgewood was in rough shape — which was quick — someone should have blown into that piece of metal strapped to their fingers.

Jared Bednar agrees with me on this one.

"If he’s hurt and he’s not getting up, and they can evaluate that, and they’re standing right there looking at it, the whistle should go," Bednar said per Sportsnet. "It’s just that simple.

"For them to just let it go and then allow the goal is insanity to me."

He's right. I mean, that's why the league has the rule about blowing play dead if a goalie's mask comes off. It's a safety thing.

Now, this is the Sabres we're talking about, so you want to know what's even more insane than goal standing? Buffalo lost this game in overtime after blowing a three-goal lead.

I swear, that team can't buy wins. It's crazy.

Wedgewood left the game, and according to Bednar, he'll "miss some time."