Avalanche Forward Ross Colton Has Hilarious Reaction To What Was Probably The Easiest Goal Of His Career

Despite some recent stats showing that offense is alive and well in the National Hockey League, it remains pretty tough to score a goal. So, when one comes easy, it can be a bit of a surprise, and that's what happened to Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton, who scored what could be the easiest of his 77 career NHL tallies.

The Avs were in St. Paul on Thursday night for a date with their Central Division rivals, the Minnesota Wild, one of the best teams in the NHL and one of the biggest surprises.

However, even the best teams aren't immune from the occasional colossal brain fart, and this one was so bad, it might even qualify as a brain shart.

Colton was in the Wild zone on the forecheck, and he did that move you see all the time, but probably has a success rate of under 1%: a player parks himself in front of the net while the opposing player stands with the puck behind his own net.

You never really see this payoff. Usually, the player on the forecheck just ends up backchecking up ice. It doesn't hurt anything, but I don't feel like it usually helps either.

Anyway, Colton was doing this with Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm with the puck behind the net.

Chisholm surveyed the ice and found an option, but when he tried to fire a pass up the ice, the puck rolled off his stick and directly in front of the net.

To make matters worse, goalie Filip Gustavsson was hugging the opposite post, which meant all Colton had to do was stuff the basket into the back of the basket, which is what he did.

Even he was kind of shocked with how easy it was.

Oof. Poor Chisholm is going to be seeing that one in his sleep for a while.

That reaction from Colton is hilarious. The guy can't believe he got a pizza like that thrown in his face.

On the bright side, that one mistake didn't cost the Wild the game, because it ended up being way out of reach with the Avalanche breezing to a 6-1 win.