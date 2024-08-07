Chiefs Owner's Daughter Suffers Serious 'Deep Wound,' Receives Emergency Surgery

A daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt suffered a scary moment on a hiking trip.

Clark's wife Tavia posted Tuesday on her Instagram story that their daughter Ava suffered a "deep wound" while hiking.

"This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike & went to the ER for surgery on a deep wound. It’s been a looong day. Praise God she’s in recovery and already smiling. Please pray for a quick and complete recovery," the wife of the Chiefs owner wrote, according to People.

Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt suffered an injury while hiking. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Ava Hunt suffers serious injury on hiking trip.

While Tavia didn't specify what part of the body Ava hurt on the hiking trip, People reported the "deep wound" was on one of her legs. The Chiefs heiress and Gracie Hunt's sister also took to Instagram to write that surgery was a success.

"Update: surgery went very smoothly and I’m back at home watching my favorite @simonebiles!! I’m feeling great (but I might still be a little drugged up) Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers," she wrote, according to the same People report.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt suffers "deep wound" while hiking. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Ava is able to heal up and bounce back quickly. You never want to suffer an injury that requires emergency surgery at the ER. That's not a fun time at all. Check back to OutKick for any updates as we might have them.

