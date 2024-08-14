NASCAR Makes Massive Statement By Revoking Austin Dillon's Playoff Spot After Controversial Win At Richmond

Following three days of reviewing the footage from the controversial finish at Richmond on Sunday, NASCAR has made the decision to revoke the playoff spot that Austin Dillon thought he secured after winning this past weekend.

In one of the wildest finishes we've seen in recent history, Austin Dillon floored it going into turn-four on the final lap at Richmond, sending Joey Logano into the wall, then wrecking Denny Hamlin as they came down the frontstretch to the checkered flag.

Immediately following the race, Logano called it a chicken-sh*t move, while Austin Dillon said he had no regrets about punting both drivers to secure the win and a playoff spot in the process. While the NASCAR community has voiced their frustration over the moves, officials were reviewing the finish, which also entailed listening to in-car audio from the Richard Childress Racing team.

After Dillon wrecked Logano, a member of the #3 team can be heard telling its driver to wreck Denny Hamlin as they raced to the checkered flag.

During a session with media members on Wednesday evening, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said that the decision to strip Austin Dillon of his playoff spot came down to the integrity of the sport.

"The No. 1 thing is that we want to make sure that we are protecting the integrity of our playoffs as well as our championship when we get to [the final race at] Phoenix," Elton Sawyer said, according to Bob Pockrass.

"And we want to make sure that our competitors understand — we want them to make all the decisions, we want them to be able to race hard, that's what our sport has been about for 75 plus years — but we also want them to understand, and I believe that each and every one of them understands, that this crossed the line."

Although Dillon was not stripped of the win at Richmond, it's pretty meaningless now, besides getting a trophy. Also, NASCAR docked 25 points in the season standings, while his spotter has been suspended for three races.

In a response to the penalty, Richard Childress Racing released a statement on social media, voicing its displeasure with the decision.

"Richard Childress Racing is very disappointed in NASCAR’s penalty against the No. 3 team," RCR said in a statement. "We do not agree with the decision that was made and plan to appeal."

NASCAR Had The Guts To Make The Right Call

It's good to see that the governing body of NASCAR had the guts to make this call to revoke Austin Dillon's playoff spot. It could have been very easy for them to just penalize Dillon with a suspension and hefty fine, or coward away. But, because of the blatant decision from Dillon, it did not feel as if there was any other type of penalty that would have sent a statement to the NASCAR garage.

For Austin Dillon, he is 26th in point standings, and the only way he's getting into the playoffs now is by winning another race, without wrecking his competitors in such a stupid way again.

The decision by NASCAR to revoke Dillon's playoff spot Wednesday was met by overwhelming surprise, mainly because folks in the community didn't think they had the guts to do it, especially when it affects Richard Childress.

Now, NASCAR needs to figure out how to make decisions while they’re still at the track, which would have been to award the win to the second-place finisher. But, I think most fans of the sport will be content with the result given today, as that's no way to win a race and secure a spot in the postseason.

Well done, NASCAR.