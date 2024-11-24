Auburn Trolls Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko: ‘Good Luck Vs. Texas!’

It was a rough Saturday for Mike Elko after his Texas A&M Aggies suffered an upset loss to the unranked Auburn Tigers. And after the game, Auburn's social media team took a victory lap — by using Elko's own words against him.

During Elko's Tuesday press conference, the Aggies' head coach said that his team was focused entirely on Texas — A&M's long-awaited rivalry game next week — before quickly correcting himself and saying "Auburn."

"When you’re in the situation we’re in, it’s easy to focus on the task at hand," Elko said. "I think our focus is single-handedly on Texas…I meant on Auburn right now."

Oof.

Fast forward to Saturday when Auburn took down the Aggies, 43-41, in a hard-fought, quadruple-overtime battle. It was the Tigers' first victory over a ranked team since 2021. The 43 points were the second-most points the Texas A&M defense has allowed in a game this season, with Auburn racking up 31 of those points in regulation.

So after the game, Auburn's social media team was quick to call out Elko.

The Tigers' official account posted a video of the coach's press conference club with the caption: "Good luck vs. Texas!"

The win — Auburn's fourth in a row — improved the Tigers' record to 5-6. They'll have to take down Alabama next week in the Iron Bowl to become bowl eligible for the second-consecutive season.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, suffered its third loss of the season and finds itself on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. But it's not over yet. If the Aggies manage to knock off the 9-1 Longhorns next week, they'll punch their ticket to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Elko's focus is now, in fact, "single-handedly on Texas."