Auburn Fan Tweets 'WDE' From Mississippi State Social Media Account Before Game? Sounds Like Rivalry Fun

If you don’t have a password protected computer, and you are working a basketball game at an opposing team's venue, make sure nobody is around to tweet out something from the team's official twitter account. That seems to be the case on Tuesday night, as Mississippi State visited Auburn for an SEC basketball showdown.

We've all had those nightmares that someone would hack into your account and tweet out something stupid that sends you into full panic-mode. Heck, I get worried about stuff like this on a monthly basis, so I change my password at least once every few months.

Unfortunately for someone at Mississippi State, an Auburn fan decided to get sneaky on Tuesday night as both teams battled on the court.

It was weird to see a ‘WDE’ tweet go out from the Bulldogs social media account five minutes before tip-off in Auburn, which usually leads to folks thinking that somebody's account was hacked before the game started.

Not A Hacker. Just An Auburn Fan Seeing An Open Computer?

But, this doesn't seem to be a case of stolen passwords or hacking of some kind. Nope, it sounds like one Auburn fan saw a Mississippi State employee walk away from their computer, which gave the fan an opportunity to tweet a harmless slogan for the Tigers.

Obviously, Mississippi State fans were confused when they saw the tweet come across their X/Twitter feed, which led to speculation on what actually transpired.

Brian Hadad, who works for Sports Talk Mississippi, noted that the culprit was a a fan of the Tigers who saw an opportunity to play a joke on the Bulldogs.

I would imagine that the owner of the computer that was used to play a joke will now have a password protected home screen, so that this never happens again.

Maybe they will find the person that did this, but I don't know what kind of punishment should come from this act of social media fun between rivals.