Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter After Former President's Passing

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank paid tribute to former United States President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at age 100.

The team's social media team also posted a photo of Carter with the caption, "We mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter."

Blank's statement lauded Carter's "civic responsibility" and called him a "great American."

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend and role model, President Jimmy Carter," Blank wrote. "He was a great American, a proud Georgian and an inspirational global humanitarian.

"He lived his life with great civic responsibility and took it upon himself to be the change he wished to see amongst others. On behalf of my family and our family of businesses, we send a heartfelt message of condolence to his loved ones.

"But mostly, I will remember President Carter as my friend, a guiding light and someone who served humanity day in and day out – a quality he exhibited daily throughout his remarkable life.

"We will be forever indebted to President Carter for his honorable service as a Navy officer, his tireless diplomatic efforts, his dedicated philanthropic work, and his caring leadership as Georgia’s governor and then as leader of the free world."

Carter was born in Georgia and served in the state's Senate before becoming governor of Georgia in 1971. Following his four-year term, Carter won the 39th Presidency of the United States and served one term.

Blank was born in New York, but has spent the bulk of his life in Georgia, which is where he formed his relationship with Carter. Blank opened the first Home Depot stores in Atlanta in 1979 and purchased the Falcons in 2002.