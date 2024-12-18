Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Activates No-Trade Clause to Say 'No' To Joining Astros

Nolan Arenado may get traded this offseason, but he's not going to Houston.

On Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Astros and St. Louis Cardinals were engaged in talks on a trade for the third baseman — however, the discussion was ultimately toppled by Arenado himself.

Arenado reportedly informed St. Louis that he would not waive his no-trade clause to go to Houston.

That has to look bad on the Astros, right?

"The Cardinals were willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros as part of the deal to help pay down Arenado’s salary," Feinsand reported.

"The money the Cardinals were willing to include would have brought the Astros’ commitment down to roughly $40-45 million over three years," he added.

With the whole cheating scandal and seemingly no plan to win the AL Pennant, it makes sense for Arenado to say ‘no’ to Houston.

Arenado is still expected to get dangled in the trade market, knowing he's a coveted and movable piece.

For Houston, the move was a way to get over the hangover of trading star right fielder Kyle Tucker, now a Chicago Cub.

OutKick's Ian Miller previously reported on the Astros' interests in landing Arenado before their plan was thwarted.

"[C]onversations between the Cardinals and Astros have increased since this week’s Winter Meetings in Dallas, during which Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged he ‘intends to try’ moving Arenado," Miller wrote.

Last season, Arenado (the eight-time All-Star) batted .272, recording 71 RBIs and 16 home runs.

MLB fans eagerly trolled the Astros for botching the deal, though reports suggest discussions are still ongoing. There's a slim hope for resolution, it seems.

