Steelers' Offensive Coordinator Has All-Time Reaction To Russell Wilson's Abysmal Interception Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hold off the Baltimore Ravens 18-16 on Sunday, but quarterback Russell Wilson caused way more stress for both Steelers fans and his coaches late in the contest.

Wilson has played well since taking over under center for the Steelers, having now led Pittsburgh to four straight wins, but he reminded the NFL world that he's still capable of making horrendous mistakes on occasion. That version of Russell Wilson showed up in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Facing a third-and-goal situation with Pittsburgh leading 15-10, Wilson somehow escaped pressure in the backfield by the Ravens. When it looked as if he was going to pull off some sort of Russ magic and make something out of nothing, he instead lobbed the football to the back of the end zone allowing Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey to haul in what had to be the easiest interception of his career.

The CBS broadcast managed to get a camera on Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith during the play, which delivered one of the funniest reactions you'll ever see from a coach on the sideline.

Smith looked as if he just saw his buddy get shot in the heat of battle, not a quarterback throw an interception. The coach grabbing his head while yelling "f--k" is hysterical, and a pretty good representation of what it can be like watching Russ cook.

Wilson and the Steelers were quickly bailed out after the bad play with Lamar Jackson throwing an interception of his own just two plays after Wilson turned the ball over. After making it an eight-point advantage with 4:39 left in regulation, the Ravens were able to score a touchdown to cut it to two with 2:29 remaining, but did not convert the two-point conversion.

Wilson finished the game completing 23 of 36 passes for 205 yards, no touchdowns, and one very ugly interception, but it turned out to be plenty to get the job done against a divisional foe.