Sam Pittman Discusses Upcoming Hip Replacement Surgery, But Doesn't Mention Retirement

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will be going under the knife as soon as the Razorbacks wrap up their regular season against the Missouri Tigers at the end of the month. The 62-year-old shared during his weekly press conference that he found out before the season kicked off that he's in need of a new hip, and he'll be getting one via hip replacement surgery at the end of the campaign.

"Well, my hip, I found out about my hip … about 35-40 days ago. And it just went out," Pittman explained. "So I found out I need to get a new hip. And it was at a point in time where it was so close to the season starting that I just didn’t feel like I could do it."

"And as it’s gone on it’s gotten sorer and sorer. … I’ve got a chip. I’ve got a broken hip, which it is what it is – sore. But as soon as we get through with the Missouri game, between that and the postseason, I’m going to get a new hip."

Arkansas currently sits at 5-4 on the year and would become bowl-eligible with one win over the course of their last three games, which include home games against Texas and Louisiana Tech followed by a trip to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Tigers.

Pittman is of the belief he'll be able to get his hip replaced between the end of the regular season and an Arkansas bowl game, which would likely be played in late December. He also wants to have his new hip in decent shape for the hectic transfer portal period.

"I think that I’ll be able to walk out of the surgery and then I should be, you know that first week after the Missouri game is kind of a dead week for us, because the kids are in finals. … And I wanted to have it where I could move around pretty good by the time that the portal opened," Pittman continued.

What's interesting about Pittman bringing up his hip now, as opposed to weeks ago or keeping it under wraps until after the season, is that there have been rumors circulating that he could potentially look to retire at the end of the season due to the nagging hip plus things not going to plan each of the last two seasons from a record standpoint.

Heading into the season, plenty of Arkansas fans believed this season could be Pittman's last barring some magical year. While he did lead the Hogs to a big-time upset over Tennessee, that magical year hasn't come to fruition in Fayetteville for Pittman.

Pure speculation would point to Pittman's mention of the hip at this point in time could be him laying the groundwork for potentially stepping away at the end of the year, but only time will tell. If Arkansas were to win out - which crazier things have happened - it's hard to imagine anyone in the state would want to see him go at that point.